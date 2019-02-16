Senators-Jets Sum

Ottawa 1 1 1 1—4 Winnipeg 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 27 (Duchene, Tkachuk), 1:38 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Tanev 13 (Lowry), 2:56 (sh). 3, Winnipeg, Myers 6 (Tanev), 5:33 (sh).

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Balcers 2 (Jaros, Dzingel), 13:53 (pp).

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Duchene 27 (Ryan, Stone), 0:47 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Myers 7 (Little, Roslovic), 14:01.

Overtime_7, Ottawa, Dzingel 22 (Tierney, Jaros), 3:44.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 13-14-10-4_41. Winnipeg 8-8-9-1_26.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 3 of 7; Winnipeg 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 10-14-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Winnipeg, Brossoit 10-3-2 (41-37).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:32.

Referees_Brad Meier, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Murphy.

