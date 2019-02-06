Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Maple Leafs Sum

February 6, 2019 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Ottawa 1 1 2—4
Toronto 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Hyman 10 (Marner, Tavares), 7:46. 2, Ottawa, Paajarvi 6 (Pageau, Lajoie), 17:18.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Duchene 22 (Dzingel, Ryan), 1:35. 4, Toronto, Johnsson 13 (Gauthier), 14:20. 5, Toronto, Matthews 24, 16:29. 6, Toronto, Tavares 32 (Marner, Kapanen), 18:20.

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Chabot 11 (Tkachuk, Stone), 0:40. 8, Ottawa, Paajarvi 7 (Pageau, Smith), 3:59. 9, Toronto, Rielly 14 (Hyman), 9:12.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-16-17_44. Toronto 11-12-7_30.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-16-3 (30 shots-25 saves). Toronto, Andersen 23-11-2 (44-40).

T_2:24.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.