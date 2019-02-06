Senators-Maple Leafs Sums

Ottawa 1 1 2—4 Toronto 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Toronto, Hyman 10 (Tavares, Marner), 7:46. 2, Ottawa, Paajarvi 6 (Pageau, Lajoie), 17:18. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Duchene 22 (Ryan, Dzingel), 1:35. 4, Toronto, Johnsson 13 (Gauthier), 14:20. 5, Toronto, Matthews 24, 16:29. 6, Toronto, Tavares 32 (Kapanen, Marner), 18:20. Penalties_Gardiner, TOR, major (high sticking), 5:48.

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Chabot 11 (Tkachuk, Stone), 0:40. 8, Ottawa, Paajarvi 7 (Pageau, Smith), 3:59. 9, Toronto, Rielly 14 (Hyman), 9:12. Penalties_Borowiecki, OTT, (holding), 11:16.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 11-16-17_44. Toronto 11-12-7_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Toronto 0 of 1.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 14-17-3 (30 shots-25 saves). Toronto, Andersen 24-11-2 (44-40).

A_19,264 (18,819). T_2:24.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.