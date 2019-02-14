Senators-Red Wings Sum

Ottawa 1 1 0—2 Detroit 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 19 (Mantha, Larkin), 10:44. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 13 (Chabot, White), 16:24. 3, Detroit, Athanasiou 20, 17:42.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Duchene 26 (Tierney, Balcers), 13:39. 5, Detroit, Nielsen 9 (Helm), 17:00.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 14-16-12_42. Detroit 14-9-6_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 1; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Nilsson 9-14-1 (29 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Howard 17-15-5 (42-40).

A_18,575 (20,000). T_2:28.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Greg Devorski.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.