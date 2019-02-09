Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sessoms carries Binghamton over New Hampshire 68-61

February 9, 2019 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sam Sessoms had 28 points as Binghamton beat New Hampshire 68-61 on Saturday.

Sessoms also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

Caleb Stewart had 16 points and seven rebounds for Binghamton (7-18, 3-7 America East Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Chancellor Barnard added seven rebounds.

Jordan Reed had 19 points for the Wildcats (3-20, 1-9), who have now lost eight games in a row. Nick Guadarrama added 13 points and six assists. Mark Carbone had 11 points.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Bearcats improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season. Binghamton defeated New Hampshire 69-58 on Jan. 5. Binghamton plays Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Wednesday. New Hampshire takes on Vermont on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.