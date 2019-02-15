Listen Live Sports

Seton Hall looks to sweep Creighton

February 15, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Seton Hall (15-9, 6-6) vs. Creighton (13-12, 4-8)

Chi Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton seeks revenge on Seton Hall after dropping the first matchup in Newark. The teams last played each other on Feb. 9, when the Pirates shot 33.3 percent from the field while limiting Creighton’s shooters to just 30.3 percent en route to a five-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Creighton’s Ty-Shon Alexander has averaged 15.7 points while Martin Krampelj has put up 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Pirates, Myles Powell has averaged 22 points while Quincy McKnight has put up 10.3 points and four assists.

MIGHTY MYLES: Powell has connected on 35 percent of the 197 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Creighton is 0-8 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 71.

COLD SPELL: Seton Hall has lost its last five road games, scoring 64.6 points, while allowing 73.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

