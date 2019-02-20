Shabazz, App State host Ga. State

Georgia State (18-8, 9-4) vs. Appalachian State (9-16, 4-8)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as D’Marcus Simonds and Georgia State will go up against Ronshad Shabazz and Appalachian State. The junior Simonds has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Shabazz, a senior, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgia State’s Malik Benlevi, Jeff Thomas and Devin Mitchell have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 59 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Simonds has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last five games. Simonds has accounted for 39 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Appalachian State is 0-12 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 77.

PERFECT WHEN: The Mountaineers are 6-0 when at least five of their players score 10 or more points and 3-16 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Panthers are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.9 percent or worse, and 7-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The Appalachian State offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Mountaineers 30th nationally. The Georgia State defense has allowed 73.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 210th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.