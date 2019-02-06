Shadid scores 21 to lift N. Dakota over N. Dakota State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shadid scored 21 points, including a go-ahead layup that sparked a game-changing run, and North Dakota State beat rival North Dakota 74-70 on Wednesday night and swept the season series.

Tyson Ward scored 12 points with eight rebounds and Deng Geu added 11 points for the Bison (12-12, 6-4 Summit League), who shot 53 percent and made eight 3-pointers to the Fighting Hawks’ three. Sam Griesel added 10 points.

Filip Rebraca’s jumper put the Fighting Hawks up 36-34 early in the second half and the lead traded hands until Shahid’s go-ahead layup sparked a 10-0 run for a 65-56 Bison lead. The Fighting Hawks closed to 68-64 on Cortez Seales’ 3-point play with 2:59 left, but got no closer. Cameron Hunter’s four free throws in the final 20 seconds sealed it.

Griesel’s jumper broke open back-and-forth play, Shahid hit a 3 and the Bison led 30-27 at halftime.

Marlon Stewart scored 22 points and Seales had 21 with seven rebounds for North Dakota (10-14, 4-7), which has lost five of its last six. Kienan Walter had 12 points and seven boards.

