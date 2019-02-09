Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Shahid leads North Dakota St. past Denver 81-71

February 9, 2019 8:19 pm
 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid had 27 points as North Dakota State got past Denver 81-71 on Saturday.

Shahid shot 11 for 12 from the foul line. He added seven assists.

Tyree Eady had 16 points for North Dakota State (13-12, 7-4 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Rocky Kreuser added 14 points. Tyson Ward had 11 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Ronnie Harrell Jr. had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers (7-18, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ade Murkey added 13 points and six rebounds. Jase Townsend had 13 points.

The Bison leveled the season series against the Pioneers with the win. Denver defeated North Dakota State 80-65 on Jan. 16. North Dakota State matches up against Oral Roberts at home on Thursday. Denver takes on Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

