Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Shanghai esports team ends 42-match Overwatch losing streak

February 23, 2019 12:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — A Shanghai esports team has finally secured a victory after losing its first 42 matches, a skid that carried into the Overwatch League’s second season.

The Shanghai Dragons went 0-40 as an inaugural “Overwatch” franchise in 2018 and lost their first two matches this season before beating the Boston Uprising on Friday night. Players high-fived on stage after clinching the win, and fans at the 500-seat Blizzard Arena broke out a loud “Let’s go Dragons!” chant.

Shanghai ditched its primarily Chinese roster after a dismal first season and replaced those players mostly with South Koreans. The league’s only female player , Kim “Geguri” Se-Yeon, is one of three players remaining from the inaugural roster.

Among the players that helped Shanghai beat the Uprising was Noh “Gamsu” Young-Jin, who was traded from Boston to the Dragons earlier this month.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

“Overwatch” is a 6-on-6 first-person shooter, and the Overwatch League is the first city-based professional esport, including franchises in Asia, North America and Europe. The league plans to bring its franchises to their home cities in future seasons, but all matches are currently being played in Southern California.

___

More AP esports: https://apnews.com/Esports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.