Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharapova pulls out of Miami because of shoulder procedure

February 27, 2019 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MIAMI (AP) — Maria Sharapova says she has undergone a “small procedure” on her right shoulder that will need a few weeks to heal, requiring her to pull out of next month’s Miami Open.

Sharapova said she has struggled since last summer with shoulder pain caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. She tried unsuccessfully to solve the problem with exercise.

“Although this has been a very long process, I am incredibly committed to getting back strong, and more importantly without the pain I was playing with at the beginning of this year,” she wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

The five-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played since pulling out of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, in late January after winning her first-round match. She won three matches at the Australian Open and is ranked 29th.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.