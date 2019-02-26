Sharks-Bruins Sum

San Jose 1 0 0—1 Boston 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 23, 12:47 (pp). 2, Boston, Krejci 15 (Marchand, Krug), 14:39 (pp).

Second Period_3, Boston, McAvoy 5 (Marchand, Heinen), 9:09. 4, Boston, DeBrusk 20 (Krejci, Johansson), 9:46. 5, Boston, Marchand 25 (Bergeron, Carlo), 12:28 (sh).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-4-8_20. Boston 16-8-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 29-13-5 (32 shots-28 saves). Boston, Halak 17-9-4 (20-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Matt MacPherson.

