Sharks-Bruins Sums

February 26, 2019 10:07 pm
 
San Jose 1 0 0—1
Boston 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 23, 12:47 (pp). 2, Boston, Krejci 15 (Krug, Marchand), 14:39 (pp). Penalties_Braun, SJ, (slashing), 5:41; Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 11:58; Meier, SJ, major (high sticking), 14:29.

Second Period_3, Boston, McAvoy 5 (Marchand, Heinen), 9:09. 4, Boston, DeBrusk 20 (Johansson, Krejci), 9:46. 5, Boston, Marchand 25 (Carlo, Bergeron), 12:28 (sh). Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (tripping), 10:29; Kane, SJ, served by Labanc, (roughing), 14:55; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 14:55; Kuraly, BOS, (roughing), 14:55; Wagner, BOS, Major (fighting), 17:54; Goodrow, SJ, Major (fighting), 17:54; Moore, BOS, (cross checking), 18:25.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Chara, BOS, (elbowing), 3:22; Chara, BOS, Major (fighting), 3:22; Kane, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 3:22; Kane, SJ, (instigator), 3:22; Kane, SJ, Major (fighting), 3:22; Kane, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 3:51; Backes, BOS, Major (fighting), 3:56; Haley, SJ, Major (fighting), 3:56.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-4-8_20. Boston 16-8-8_32.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 29-13-5 (32 shots-28 saves). Boston, Halak 17-9-4 (20-19).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Matt MacPherson.

