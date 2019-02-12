Sharks-Canucks Sum

|San Jose
3
|3
|1—7
Vancouver
1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 20 (Couture, Pavelski), 1:04. 2, San Jose, Kane 25 (Couture, Braun), 3:22. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 9 (Burns, Goodrow), 8:48. 4, Vancouver, Horvat 20 (Pettersson, Stecher), 19:53.
Second Period_5, San Jose, Kane 26 (Karlsson, Hertl), 4:36. 6, San Jose, Hertl 26 (Burns, Donskoi), 11:00. 7, San Jose, Labanc 10 (Thornton), 17:30.
Third Period_8, Vancouver, Pouliot 3 (Goldobin, MacEwen), 12:06. 9, San Jose, Pavelski 30 (Heed, Dillon), 14:05.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 10-5-9_24. Vancouver 9-13-5_27.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 2.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 27-10-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Vancouver, DiPietro 0-1-0 (24-17).
A_18,576 (18,910). T_2:22.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Lonnie Cameron.
