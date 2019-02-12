Sharks-Canucks Sums

San Jose 3 3 1—7 Vancouver 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 20 (Couture, Pavelski), 1:04. 2, San Jose, Kane 25 (Couture, Braun), 3:22. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 9 (Burns, Goodrow), 8:48. 4, Vancouver, Horvat 20 (Pettersson, Stecher), 19:53. Penalties_Kane, SJ, served by Donskoi, (roughing), 15:41; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 15:41; Stecher, VAN, (roughing), 15:41.

Second Period_5, San Jose, Kane 26 (Karlsson, Hertl), 4:36. 6, San Jose, Hertl 26 (Burns, Donskoi), 11:00. 7, San Jose, Labanc 10 (Thornton), 17:30. Penalties_Tanev, VAN, (hooking), 13:51.

Third Period_8, Vancouver, Pouliot 3 (Goldobin, MacEwen), 12:06. 9, San Jose, Pavelski 30 (Heed, Dillon), 14:05. Penalties_Braun, SJ, (tripping), 0:45; Boeser, VAN, (slashing), 1:38; Gudbranson, VAN, (slashing), 8:43.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 10-5-9_24. Vancouver 9-13-5_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 27-10-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Vancouver, DiPietro 0-1-0 (24-17).

A_18,576 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Lonnie Cameron.

