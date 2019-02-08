Sharks-Flames Sum

|San Jose
|3
|1
|1—5
|Calgary
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Calgary, Jankowski 9 (Giordano, Brodie), 4:36. 2, San Jose, Kane 22 (Thornton, Burns), 12:39. 3, San Jose, Burns 11, 13:42 (sh). 4, San Jose, Hertl 23 (Simek, Donskoi), 14:04.
Second Period_5, San Jose, Kane 23 (Donskoi, Hertl), 16:27. 6, Calgary, Brodie 7 (Neal, Ryan), 17:42 (pp).
Third Period_7, San Jose, Hertl 24 (Burns, Kane), 18:37 (pp).
Shots on Goal_San Jose 10-10-10_30. Calgary 12-14-12_38.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Calgary 1 of 7.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 26-10-4 (38 shots-36 saves). Calgary, Smith 14-11-1 (24-21), Rittich 20-4-4 (6-4).
A_18,748 (19,289). T_2:27.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Daisy.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.