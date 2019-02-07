Sharks-Flames Sums

San Jose 3 1 1—5 Calgary 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Jankowski 9 (Giordano, Brodie), 4:36. 2, San Jose, Kane 22 (Thornton, Burns), 12:39. 3, San Jose, Burns 11, 13:42 (sh). 4, San Jose, Hertl 23 (Simek, Donskoi), 14:04. Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (tripping), 7:44; Prout, CGY, (interference), 10:55; Hertl, SJ, (slashing), 11:47.

Second Period_5, San Jose, Kane 23 (Donskoi, Hertl), 16:27. 6, Calgary, Brodie 7 (Neal, Ryan), 17:42 (pp). Penalties_Burns, SJ, (tripping), 6:33; Heed, SJ, (slashing), 17:19.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Hertl 24 (Burns, Kane), 18:37 (pp). Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (tripping), 2:42; Smith, CGY, served by Tkachuk, (tripping), 10:10; Jones, SJ, served by Sorensen, (tripping), 12:35; Kane, SJ, (cross checking), 15:45; Giordano, CGY, (interference), 16:55.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 10-10-10_30. Calgary 12-14-12_38.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Calgary 1 of 7.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 26-10-4 (38 shots-36 saves). Calgary, Smith 14-11-1 (24-21), Rittich 20-4-4 (6-4).

A_18,748 (19,289). T_2:27.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Daisy.

