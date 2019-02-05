Sharks-Jets Sum

San Jose 1 0 1 1—3 Winnipeg 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Morrissey, Trouba), 3:08. 2, San Jose, Couture 20 (Pavelski, Labanc), 10:54 (pp).

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Perreault 11 (Myers, Tanev), 0:52.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Sorensen 11 (Labanc, Vlasic), 2:35.

Overtime_5, San Jose, Pavelski 29 (Burns), 2:49 (sh).

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_San Jose 14-6-16-2_38. Winnipeg 5-15-6-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 25-10-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 24-14-2 (38-35).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:31.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.