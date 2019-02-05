Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Jets Sums

February 5, 2019
 
San Jose 1 0 1 1—3
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Wheeler 11 (Morrissey, Trouba), 3:08. 2, San Jose, Couture 20 (Pavelski, Labanc), 10:54 (pp). Penalties_Trouba, WPG, (tripping), 10:41; Myers, WPG, (holding), 16:12.

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Perreault 11 (Myers, Tanev), 0:52. Penalties_Kane, SJ, (tripping), 8:13; Meier, SJ, (tripping), 15:10.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Sorensen 11 (Labanc, Vlasic), 2:35. Penalties_Hertl, SJ, (interference), 7:56; Perreault, WPG, (interference), 11:51; Meier, SJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:51; Trouba, WPG, (holding), 13:34; Vlasic, SJ, (delay of game), 18:25.

Overtime_5, San Jose, Pavelski 29 (Burns), 2:49 (sh). Penalties_San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 1:20.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 14-6-16-2_38. Winnipeg 5-15-6-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 25-10-4 (27 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 24-14-2 (38-35).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:31.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.

