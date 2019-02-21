Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Penguins Sum

February 21, 2019 10:27 pm
 
San Jose 3 0 1—4
Pittsburgh 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 27 (Burns, Labanc), 0:57 (pp). 2, San Jose, Kane 27 (Burns), 10:01 (sh). 3, San Jose, Hertl 28 (Labanc, Pavelski), 13:19 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Burns 12 (Thornton, E.Karlsson), 16:51 (pp).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-9-12_33. Pittsburgh 9-9-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 3 of 6; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 29-11-5 (26 shots-26 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 14-11-5 (33-29).

A_18,362 (18,387). T_2:35.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brian Mach.

