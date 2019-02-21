Sharks-Penguins Sums

San Jose 3 0 1—4 Pittsburgh 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 27 (Burns, Labanc), 0:57 (pp). 2, San Jose, Kane 27 (Burns), 10:01 (sh). 3, San Jose, Hertl 28 (Labanc, Pavelski), 13:19 (pp). Penalties_Johnson, PIT, (tripping), 0:56; Dillon, SJ, (cross checking), 8:37; Aston-Reese, PIT, (tripping), 11:55.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 4:50; Aston-Reese, PIT, (holding), 14:39; Kane, SJ, (tripping), 19:39.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Burns 12 (Thornton, E.Karlsson), 16:51 (pp). Penalties_Hertl, SJ, (roughing), 2:20; Pearson, PIT, (roughing), 2:20; Kane, SJ, Major (fighting), 15:24; Pearson, PIT, Major (fighting), 15:24; Dillon, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:24; Pettersson, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:24; Crosby, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:24; Haley, SJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:24; Pittsburgh bench, served by Schultz (misconduct), 15:24; Kessel, PIT, (high sticking), 15:26; Letang, PIT, (cross checking), 15:57; Malkin, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:47.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-9-12_33. Pittsburgh 9-9-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 3 of 6; Pittsburgh 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 29-11-5 (26 shots-26 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 14-11-5 (33-29).

A_18,362 (18,387). T_2:35.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Brian Mach.

