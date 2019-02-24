Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sharks-Red Wings Sum

February 24, 2019 6:11 pm
 
San Jose 1 3 1—5
Detroit 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Heed 2 (Vlasic, Labanc), 3:46. 2, Detroit, Helm 6 (Green, Abdelkader), 14:39. 3, Detroit, Nyquist 16 (Bertuzzi, Larkin), 19:23.

Second Period_4, Detroit, Green 5 (Mantha, Abdelkader), 8:00. 5, San Jose, Burns 13 (Couture, Meier), 13:50. 6, San Jose, Pavelski 33 (Burns, Thornton), 15:50 (pp). 7, San Jose, Pavelski 34 (Vlasic, Hertl), 16:45.

Third Period_8, San Jose, Pavelski 35 (Couture), 19:00.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-16-16_37. Detroit 15-3-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 8-6-3 (23 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Bernier 6-15-4 (36-32).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:32.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.

