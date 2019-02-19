Listen Live Sports

SHSU looks for home win vs Nicholls St.

February 19, 2019 6:45 am
 
1 min read
Nicholls State (11-14, 4-8) vs. Sam Houston State (17-9, 12-1)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State looks for its fourth straight win over Nicholls State at Johnson Coliseum. The last victory for the Colonels at Sam Houston State was a 56-53 win on Feb. 28, 2013.

SAVVY SENIORS: Nicholls State’s Jeremiah Jefferson, Gavin Peppers and Daniel Regis have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.

JUMPING FOR JEREMIAH: Jefferson has connected on 36.6 percent of the 202 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Nicholls State is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 6-14 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. Sam Houston State is 15-0 when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer, and 2-9 whenever teams score more than 69 on the Bearkats.

STREAK SCORING: Sam Houston State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 76.4 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Nicholls State and Sam Houston State are ranked atop the Southland when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Colonels are ranked first in the conference with 10 3-pointers made per game this season while the Bearkats are ranked second at 8.9 per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

