Sibande leads Miami (Ohio) over Bowling Green 82-69

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Nike Sibande had 20 points as Miami (Ohio) topped Bowling Green 82-69 on Tuesday night.

Dalonte Brown had 15 points for Miami (15-13, 7-8 Mid-American Conference). Mekhi Lairy added 12 points. Jalen Adaway had 11 points and six rebounds for the visitors.

Justin Turner had 14 points for the Falcons (19-9, 11-4). Demajeo Wiggins added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Frye had 13 points.

The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Miami (Ohio) defeated Bowling Green 67-53 on Jan. 26. Miami (Ohio) faces Buffalo at home on Friday. Bowling Green plays Kent State at home on Friday.

