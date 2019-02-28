Siena (15-14, 10-6) vs. Canisius (13-16, 10-7)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena seeks revenge on Canisius after dropping the first matchup in Albany. The teams last met on Jan. 5, when the Golden Griffins outshot Siena 45.5 percent to 38.1 percent and made 12 more foul shots en route to a four-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Canisius’ Takal Molson has averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds while Malik Johnson has put up 9.6 points, four rebounds and 4.6 assists. For the Saints, Jalen Pickett has averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists while Evan Fisher has put up 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pickett has had his hand in 69 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. Pickett has 23 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Canisius is a flawless 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Golden Griffins are 5-16 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Siena has won its last three road games, scoring 55.3 points, while allowing 53.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAAC teams. The Saints have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

