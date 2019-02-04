Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Siena takes advantage of Stags’ cold shooting in 61-50 win

February 4, 2019 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Evan Fisher scored 18 points, Jalen Pickett added 13 and Siena outscored Fairfield 14-3 in the last 10 minutes and beat the Stags 61-50 on Monday night for its sixth win in its last seven games.

Siena led 38-32 at halftime before Fairfield’s Wassef Methnani made a layup to tie it at 47 with 10:05 left. A minute-and-a-half later, Pickett made a 3-pointer then followed with a 3-point play. Neither team would score again until Kadeem Smithen made a layup with 3:43 to go and Siena led 55-47. Fairfield missed 11 of its last 12 field-goal attempts.

Kevin Degnan added 10 points for the Saints (11-12, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) which scored 15 points off 17 Fairfield turnovers.

Landon Taliaferro scored 14 points for Fairfield (7-17, 4-8), making 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Stags shot 20 of 49 (41 percent) and made their lone free-throw attempt.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.