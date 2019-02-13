Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Simonds scores 27 to lift Georgia St. past Troy 77-63

February 13, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — D’Marcus Simonds had 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Georgia State defeated Troy 77-63 on Wednesday night.

Devin Mitchell had 14 points for Georgia State (17-8, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference). Jeff Thomas added 11 points. Kane Williams had 10 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.

Javan Johnson had 13 points and five assists for the Trojans (11-13, 4-8). Alex Hicks added 10 points. Devante Foster had 10 points.

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Trojans with the win. Troy defeated Georgia State 77-75 on Jan. 19.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Georgia State takes on South Alabama at home on Friday.

Troy plays Georgia Southern on the road on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.