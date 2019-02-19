Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Tuesday, Feb. 19
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — 8:12am MG 24-24 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed 9:30a-8p Thu/Fri 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mt Southington — 10:56pm MG 32-57 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p Feb 19: 9a-10p
Powder Ridge — 9:40am MG 18-22 base 18 of 19 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 10a-10p Sat/ Sun 9a-10p
Ski Sundown — 6:38am MG 35-50 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p
Winding Trails XC — Operating, no details
|Maine
AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — 8:05am loose granular 26-35 base 35 of 36 trails, 96 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-6p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p
Baker Mountain — Operating, no details
Big Squaw — 4:40am packed powder 12-15 base 27 of 29 trails 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Bigrock Mountain — 6:24pm packed powder 24-30 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 12p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun Feb 19-20: 9a-4p Feb 21/22: 9a-8p
Black Mtn — 6:40am packed powder 25-25 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Feb18-21: 9a-4p
Camden Snow Bowl — 3:32pm MG 12-16 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 6 miles, 105 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Feb 20-22: 9a-4p
Carters Bethel XC — 4:52pm powder 36-48 base 15 of 22 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Carters Oxford XC — Operating, no details
Hermon Mountain — 11:32pm MG 15-28 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 3p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Feb 19-23: 9a-9p Feb 24: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun
Lost Valley — 12:12pm MG 30-72 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Tue-Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Tue-Sun
Mount Jefferson — Operating, no details
Mt Abram — 6:57am packed powder 8-18 base 44 of 54 trails, 100% open 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Sun Feb 19-20: 9a-4p
NEOC XC — Operating, no details
Pineland Farms XC — No Recent Information packed powder 4-9 base 10 of 12 trails, 4 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p
Quarry Road XC — No Recent Information packed powder 14-26 base 20 of 20 trails, 8 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-9p
Rangeley Lakes XC — No Recent Information packed powder 12-18 base 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Shawnee Peak — 5:53pm MG 28-40 base 42 of 42 trails 100% open, 245 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9:30a-9p Tue-Thu: 10a-8p Fri:9:a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Sugarloaf — 1:32pm packed powder 42-46 base 152 of 162 trails 94% open, 59 miles, 1133 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p
Sunday River — 6:41am MG 28-40 base 135 of 135 trails 100% open, 55 miles, 870 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p
Titcomb Mountain — 6:21am MG 10-20 base 6 of 17 trails 35% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-6p Wed: 3p-8p Thu: 3p-6p Fri: 4p-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — 7:43am 2 new MG 8-36 base 31 of 39 trails, 79% open, 160 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Blandford — 9:27am 1 new MG 18-24 base 16 of 29 trails 55% open, 43 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Wed/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun 8:30a-4p Feb 19-22: 8:30a-9p Open Mon, Wed, Fri-Sun
Blue Hills Boston — 3:25pm packed powder 10-24 base 6 of 15 trails 40% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p Thu/Fri: 10p-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p
Bousquet — 9:00pm MG 14-20 base 19 of 23 trails, 80% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p
Bradford — 7:46pm packed powder 29-42 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 60 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p 6p-10p Sat: 8:30a-4:30p, 6p-10p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Canterbury Farm XC — 6:31am 1 new packed powder 3-10 base 12 of 12 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Catamount — 7:23am packed powder 20-36 base 34 of 39 trails 85% open, 10 miles, 115 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed: 9a-8p Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Jiminy Peak — 6:32am MG 25-49 base 42 of 45 trails 93% open, 13 miles, 162 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Maple Corner Farm XC — 8:36am 4 new powder 6-10 base 34 of 34 trails, 12 miles Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Fri-Sun Feb 18-19: 9a-5p
Nashoba Valley — 8:34am MG 15-36 base 16 of 17 trails 94% open, 49 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30-10p
Notchview Reservation XC — 8:31am 1 new packed powder 5-10 base 19 of 24 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
Otis Ridge — 8:01pm MG 10-20 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Feb 19-22: 9a-9p Open Wed-Sun
Ski Butternut — 7:45am powder 36-46 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 100 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p Feb 20-24: 8:15a-4p
Ski Ward — 6:42am MG 24-72 base 9 of 9 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-5p Feb 18-22: 9a-9p
Wachusett — 7:31am MG 23-53 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 7:30a-10p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-10p
Weston Ski Track XC — 6:57pm loose granular 6-12 base 1 of 6 trails 2 miles, sm Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-8p Sat/Sun: 8a-6p
|New Hampshire
Arrowhead — Reopen 2/21 5-15 base Fri: 6p-9p Sat: 10a-4p, 6p-9p Sun: 10a-4p Feb 21/22: 12p-4p
Attitash — 6:27am MG 12-24 base 68 of 68 trails 100% open, 23 miles, 319 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bear Notch Ski Touring — 8:18am 3 new powder 24-38 base 14 of 34 trails, 20 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Black Mountain — 8:16am 3 new MG 24-50 base 45 of 45 trails, 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Bretton Woods — 1:52pm packed powder 24-44 base 63 of 63 trails 100% open, 37 miles, 468 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p Feb 19-23: 8a-8p
Bretton Woods XC — 6:48am 3 new MG 18-24 base 54 of 57 trails, 62 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Cannon Mountain — 3:57pm MG 30-60 base 91 of 97 trails 93% open, 23 miles, 270 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Cranmore — 2:58pm packed powder 20-30 base 55 of 57 trails, 96% open 14 miles, 170 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 18-22: 8:30a-8p
Crotched Mountain — 7:18am MG 12-36 base 25 of 25 trails 100% open, 100 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-3a Sat: 9a-3a Sun: 9a-5p
Dartmouth Skiway — 7:55am 4-6 new MG 12-35 base 20 of 22 trails, 91% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Dartmouth XC — 9:14am MG 5-11 base 5 of 15 trails 16 miles Tue-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Dexters Inn XC — 7:14am packed powder 3-6 base 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Eastman XC — 12:41pm MG 10-14 base 13 of 14 trails 5 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Feb 19-22: 9a-5p
Franconia XC — 8:19am powder 3-9 base 17 of 21 trails 20 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Great Glen Trails XC — 6:34am 3 new packed powder 19-29 base 36 of 36 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Gunstock — 4:58pm 3 new MG 38-38 base 54 of 55 trails 98% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p Feb 19-21: 8:30a-8p Feb 22-23: 8:30a-9p
Jackson XC — 6:30am MG 14-30 base 30 of 59 trails 50 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
King Pine — 7:03am MG 24-36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Thu: 9a-4p, Tue Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p, Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 19-23: 8:30a-9p
King Pine XC — 7:59am MG 18-24 base 15 of 17 trails 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Loon Mountain — 2:06pm MG 30-42 base 61 of 61 trails 100% open, 28 miles, 370 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
McIntyre Ski Area — 8:41am MG 24-44 base 9 of 9 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p
Mount Sunapee — 8:44am loose granular 24-36 base 59 of 66 trails 89% open, 213 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Feb 19-24: 8a-4p
Mt Washington Valley XC — 7:44am packed powder 19-30 base 25 of 31 trails, 28 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Nordic Skier XC — 9:01am 3 new packed powder 6-10 base 32 of 33 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5:30p Sat: 9a-5:30p Sun: 9a-5p
Pats Peak — 2:36pm MG 20-38 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-9p Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-4p
Pine Hill XC — 7:14am packed powder 8-14 base 13 of 14 trails 14 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Ragged Mountain — 5:48am MG 18-36 base 50 of 57 trails 88% open, 101 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Tenney Mountain — 7:29am 5 new packed powder 15-38 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Waterville Valley — 6:52am 1 new packed powder 16-28 base 62 of 62 trails, 96% open, 212 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Whaleback — 5:18pm MG 12-30 base 25 of 30 trails 83% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Tue/Wed: 2p-7p Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Feb 19-22: 9a-4p Feb 23: 5p-8p
Wildcat — 6:00am MG groomed 25-30 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open 16 miles, 225 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p
Windblown XC — Operating, no details
|New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — 8:45am frozen granular 24-60 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 2p-8p Fri: 1p-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p
Mountain Creek — 7:25am MG 48-60 base 45 of 46 trails 98% open, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-10p
High Point XC — No Recent Information wet granular 2-2 base 3 of 5 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p
|New York
Belleayre — 4:23pm MG 20-36 base 40 of 51 trails 78% open, 133 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Brantling Ski Slopes — 5:03am 1 new MG 10-16 base 3 of 9 trails, 33% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 4p-10p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p
Bristol Mountain — 4:58pm MG 16-48 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Buffalo Ski Club — 5:06am 3 new MG 18-36 base 12 of 41 trails, 29% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun Feb 19: 11a-5p
Cascade XC — 7:50am packed powder 5-5 base 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p
Dry Hill — 6:04pm packed powder 12-48 base 6 of 7 trails, 86% open 2 of 3 lifts, Wed/Thu: 5p-10p Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 10a-10p Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-SunFeb 19-22: 10a-10p
Four Seasons — 5:16am 2 new packed powder 12-24 base 6 of 6 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun Feb 18-22: 10a-5p
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — 8:03am 5 new MG 16-24 base 42 of 34 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Gore Mountain — 4:28pm packed powder 14-29 base 103 of 110 trails 94% open, 40 miles, 422 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu/Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-8p
Gore Mountain XC — 10:29am packed powder 12-27 base 9 of 11 trails 3 miles Mon-Wed: 12p-6p Thu/Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p Feb 16-24: 8a-8p
Greek Peak — 5:20am 2 new MG 20-42 base 32 of 56 trails 57% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-6p Feb 19-22: 8:30a-9p
Holiday Mountain — 10:18am MG 7-36 base 5 of 10 trails 50% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-9p Fri: 12p-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun
Holiday Valley — 4:41pm 3 new MG 16-45 base 51 of 60 trails, 85% open, 30 miles, 246 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, sm Mon/Tue: 9a-9p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
HoliMont — 1:39pm 2 new MG 24-48 base 54 of 54 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p
Hunter Mountain — 2:14pm packed powder 20-36 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 6 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Kissing Bridge — 5:22am 4 new MG 5-56 base 18 of 40 trails, 45% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu: 9a-10p Fri: 9a-1a Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p
Labrador Mountain — 5:24am 3 new MG 16-48 base 19 of 23 trails, 83% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p
Lapland Lake XC — 1:27pm powder 16-24 base 17 of 17 trails 23 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Maple Ski Ridge — 6:20pm MG 6-36 base 7 of 8 trails 88% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed/Thu: 3p-8p Fri: 12p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Open Wed-Sun Feb 19: 9a-4p Feb 20-24: 9a-6p
McCauley — 8:29am MG 36-50 base 21 of 23 trails, 91% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p Open Wed-Mon Feb 19: 9a-4:15p
Mount Peter — 4:55pm MG 24-60 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Thu: 10a-8:30p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30p-5p Feb 19-21: 8:30a-8:30p Feb 22: 8:30a-9p
Mountain Trails XC — Operating, no details
Oak Mountain — 5:51pm packed powder 30-40 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 12p-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Feb 19-24: 9a-4p
Olympic Sports Complex XC — 8:18am packed powder 5-13 base 18 of 18 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Osceola Tug Hill XC — 6:58am 2 new packed powder 10-14 base 18 of 18 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-5p
Peek n Peak — 5:11pm packed powder 24-40 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 6 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9:30a-9p Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Plattekill — 4:49pm MG 12-24 base 31 of 38 trails 82% open, 17 miles, 150 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Fri: 8:45a-4:15p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Feb 19-24: 8:45a-4:15p
Royal Mountain — 3:58pm packed powder 20-40 base 14 of 16 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Snow Ridge — 5:31am 4 new packed powder 12-36 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Wed: 9a-4p, Thu-Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Feb 18-22: 9a-4p
Song Mountain — 5:33am 3 new MG 16-48 base 21 of 24 trails, 88% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-6p: Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Tue-Sun Feb 19-21: 9a-9p Feb 22: 9a-12a
Swain — 3:18pm MG 28-28 base 30 of 35 trails, 86% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p
Thunder Ridge — 4:39pm MG 20-34 base 19 of 22 trails 86% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p
Titus Mountain — 5:28pm MG 11-39 base 50 of 50 trails 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-4:30p Thu: 10a-6p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p
Toggenburg — 5:34am 4 new MG 16-32 base 16 of 25 trails 64% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4:30p
West Mountain — 10:37am MG 24-36 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p
Whiteface — 1:01pm frozen granular 35-52 base 81 of 87 trails 92% open, 20 miles, 257 acres, 10 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Willard Mountain — 4:56pm packed powder 22-30 base 11 of 14 trails 79% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Tue/Wed: 4p-9p Thu: 12p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p Feb 20-22: 9a-5p Open Tue-Sun
Windham Mountain — 2:10pm packed powder 25-37 base 42 of 54 trails 78% open, 267 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8a-8p Sat: 8a-8p Sun: 8a-4p Feb 19-21: 8a-8p
Woods Valley — 5:37am 4 new MG 18-42 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-SunFeb 18-23: 9a-9p
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — 4:37am packed powder 16-40 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun 8:30a-9p
Big Boulder — 6:47pm MG 36-48 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3p-9p Fri: 3p-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p
Blue Knob — 6:30pm MG 38-40 base 15 of 34 trails 44% open, 3 of 5 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-9p
Blue Mountain — 7:08am MG 36-48 base 39 of 39 trails 100% open, 15 miles, 164 acres, 6 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 8:30a-9p Thu-Fri 8:30a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p
Camelback — 10:04pm loose granular 48-72 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 9 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p
Elk Mountain — 7:37am MG 24-48 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 6 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
Hidden Valley — 7:27am MG 24-36 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-4:30p Wed/Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-7p
Jack Frost — 6:47pm MG 36-48 base 20 of 22 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Liberty Mountain — 8:11am MG 22-30 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 100 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p
Montage Mountain — 8:47am MG 24-30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-9p
Mount Pleasant — 8:48am MG 10-30 base 5 of 10 trails 50% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p Fri: 11a-10p Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p
Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Reopen 2/22 18 – 36 base Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun
Roundtop — 8:03am MG 36-50 base 19 of 19 trails 100% open, 104 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8a-10p
Seven Springs — 5:10am frozen granular 26-40 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 10 of 14 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-10p
Shawnee Mountain — 4:59pm MG 36-48 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 125 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri :9a-10p Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p
Ski Big Bear — 5:29pm MG 18-36 base 18 of 18 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p Sun: 9a-7p Feb 19-22: 9a-9p Feb 23: 8a-9p
Ski Sawmill — 8:51am MG 6-36 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Tue, Thu: 1p-9p Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p
Spring Mountain — 5:49pm MG 25-50 base 7 of 8 trails 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3:30p-9p Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p
Tussey Mountain — 8:52am MG 10-30 base 6 of 7 trails 86% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 12p-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p
Whitetail — 6:09am MG 26-30 base 25 of 25 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p
|Rhode Island
Yawgoo Valley — 6:56am MG 12-48 base 10 of 12 trails 83% open, 2 miles, 27 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, sm Mon/Wed: 2p-8p Thu/Fri: 10a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun 9a-4p Feb 18-22: 9a-9p
|Vermont
Blueberry Lake XC — 9:51am packed powder 6-14 base 11 of 11 trails 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Bolton Valley — 7:07am 3 new packed powder 24-42 base 69 of 71 trails, 97% open, 19 miles, 291 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Sat: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bolton Valley XC — Operating, no details
Bromley Mountain — 7:32am 3 new MG 20-60 base 43 of 47 trails, 91% open, 171 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain — 6:40am 6 new packed powder 20-40 base 50 of 50 trails, 100% open, 19 miles, 178 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Grafton Trails XC — 9:11am 1 new MG 6-15 base 15 of 13 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Jay Peak — 6:27am 1-2 new MG 30-48 base 79 of 81 trails 98% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Killington — 4:38pm 1 new MG 30-36 base 155 of 155 trails 100% open, 73 miles, 1515 acres, 20 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Feb 20-24: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen — 3:27pm packed powder 10-24 base 52 of 52 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Magic Mountain — 6:22am packed powder 8-28 base 43 of 50 trails 86% open, 21 miles, 176 acres, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 19-22: 9a-4p
Middlebury Snow Bowl — 6:48am 4 new MG 20-56 base 17 of 17 trails, 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow — 6:32am 2 new packed powder 28-34 base 86 of 86 trails 100% open, 37 miles, 600 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Feb 18-22: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain — 7:03am 2-4 new MG 34-36 base 120 of 121 trails, 100% open, 46 miles, 663 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Feb 18-22: 8a-4p
Okemo Nordic Center — Operating, no details
Pico — 4:38pm 1 new packed powder 18-25 base 56 of 56 trails 100% open, 18 miles, 260 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Feb 20-24: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon
Ski Quechee — 7:51am 2-3 new packed powder 24-36 base 13 of 13 trails, 100% open, 2 miles, 100 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-SunFeb 19-24: 9a-4p
Smugglers Notch — 4:34pm packed powder 24-54 base 77 of 78 trails 99% open, 305 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stowe — 6:40am 4 new packed powder 24-48 base 102 of 116 trails 88% open, 37 miles, 456 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain — 6:24am 2 new MG 26-26 base 92 of 99 trails, 93% open, 607 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush — 6:39am packed powder 15-56 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 16 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six — 6:44am 3 new packed powder 19-65 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 10 miles, 100 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Timber Creek XC — No Recent Information MG 12-18 base 8 of 25 trails, 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Viking Nordic XC — 7:02am loose granular 10-12 base 22 of 22 trails 13 miles Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Thu/Fri: 9a-5p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Tue
Wild Wings XC — 7:14am 4 new packed powder 12-20 base 9 of 10 trails 14 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p
Woodstock XC — 12:11pm MG 7-20 base 43 of 43 trails 25 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
