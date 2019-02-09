Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Slippery slope: Competitors seek glory on a toboggan chute

February 9, 2019 9:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — The celebration of a hard-fought Super Bowl victory on the gridiron is over. Now it’s time to celebrate a bunch of goofballs who’re seeking glory on a slippery toboggan chute.

The National Toboggan Championships kick off Saturday with more than 400 registered teams zooming at speeds approaching 40 mph on a toboggan chute in Camden, Maine.

Some of the competitors are serious. But others are out to have fun, as evidenced by the team names like “Slippery Goggles,” ”Redneck Rockets” and “Beavis and Buttsled.”

The competition features old-school wooden toboggans. The 400-foot toboggan chute was built in 1930s and has been rebuilt twice, most recently in 1990. The competition raises money for the Camden Snow Bowl, a nonprofit, municipally owned ski area.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.