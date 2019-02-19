SLU looks for road win vs UNO

Southeastern Louisiana (13-13, 9-4) vs. New Orleans (14-10, 9-4)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks for its third straight win over New Orleans at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans’ last win at home against the Lions came on March 5, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Marlain Veal, Moses Greenwood and Keith Charleston have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MARLAIN: Veal has connected on 37 percent of the 154 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Southeastern Louisiana is 5-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 8-13 when the team falls shy of that mark. New Orleans is 8-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 6-10 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Southeastern Louisiana has scored 70.4 points per game and allowed 63.2 over its five-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Orleans defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.9 percent of all possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the country. The Southeastern Louisiana offense has turned the ball over on 25 percent of its possessions (ranked 351st among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

