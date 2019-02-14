SLU looks to extend streak vs McNeese St.

McNeese State (7-17, 3-8) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (12-13, 8-4)

University Center, Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeastern Louisiana looks for its fifth straight conference win against McNeese State. Southeastern Louisiana’s last Southland loss came against the Sam Houston State Bearkats 62-52 on Jan. 30. McNeese State has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Marlain Veal, Moses Greenwood and Keith Charleston have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Lions have scored 70.3 points per game against Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Veal has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Southeastern Louisiana field goals over the last three games. Veal has accounted for 16 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lions are 0-6 when they allow at least 73 points and 12-7 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Cowboys are 0-14 when they score 72 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 72.

WINNING WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Lions are 6-13 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State has scored 69 points while allowing 75 points over its last five games. Southeastern Louisiana has averaged 70.4 points while giving up just 64.2 over its last five.

