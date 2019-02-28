Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Smith carries Louisiana-Monroe past Appalachian St. 81-75

February 28, 2019 10:56 pm
 
MONROE, La. (AP) — Daishon Smith scored 26 points as Louisiana-Monroe beat Appalachian State 81-75 on Thursday night.

Ronshad Shabazz scored a career-high 47 points for the Mountaineers (9-19, 4-11). Isaac Johnson added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Justin Forrest had six assists.

Michael Ertel added 22 points and Travis Munnings had 16 points for Louisiana-Monroe (15-12, 8-7 Sun Belt Conference). JD Williams added 12 points.

The Warhawks leveled the season series against the Mountaineers with the win. Appalachian State defeated Louisiana-Monroe 85-84 on Feb. 2.

Louisiana-Monroe takes on Coastal Carolina at home on Saturday. Appalachian State matches up against Louisiana-Lafayette on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

