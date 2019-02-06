Listen Live Sports

Snow volleyball events go global, upgraded to world tour

February 6, 2019 2:27 pm
 
Snow volleyball has scheduled two events in a first-ever world tour as the new discipline attempts to gain a global footing.

Two tournaments that had been part of the European circuit will now welcome teams from outside the continent and be part of the FIVB Snow Volleyball World Tour. Volleyball’s international governing body has sanctioned the tour with an eye toward adding the sport to the Winter Olympics. That would make the volleyball the first sport in both the Summer and Winter Games.

The 2019 stops will be in Wagrain, Austria, from March 28-31 and Kronplatz, Italy, from April 4-7. A third event is being considered in Bariloche, Argentina, in August.

What started as an exhibition for guests at European ski resorts has grown into a continental tour. Organizers held an exhibition at the Pyeongchang Games to show off the sport in the hopes of convincing Olympic officials to consider adding it to the Winter Games, perhaps as early as 2026.

