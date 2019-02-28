Listen Live Sports

Sochi ski return delayed as training cancelled

February 28, 2019 4:54 am
 
KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Top skiers’ return to the Sochi Olympic course has been delayed after a second women’s downhill training session was cancelled.

Organizers said “variable slope conditions” on Thursday caused the cancellation at the Rosa Khutor resort. Training on Wednesday was cancelled citing slope conditions and an adverse weather forecast.

A third training session is scheduled for Friday before Saturday’s downhill race and Sunday’s super-G.

It’s the first time elite Alpine skiing has taken place in Sochi since the 2014 Winter Olympics, and the first World Cup there since men’s and women’s races in February 2012.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

