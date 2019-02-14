Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sounders announce commitment to be carbon neutral

February 14, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have announced a commitment to become carbon neutral, or make no net contribution to carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere.

The Sounders worked with the Seattle firm Sustainable Business Consulting to calculate the organization’s greenhouse gas emissions and develop a plan to eliminate those sources in the 2019 season and thereafter.

For sources that can’t be eliminated, like team travel, the Sounders will work to offset emissions in cooperation with Forterra, a nonprofit organization dedicated to sustainability.

“Sustainability is a key pillar of our club and this new step is a logical extension of the efforts we have already had in place,” team owner Adrian Hanauer said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Sounders will host a tree-planting event on Feb. 24 in Burien to kick off the program.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.