South carries Texas A&M-CC over Stephen F. Austin 65-55

February 20, 2019 10:26 pm
 
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Kareem South had a career-high 29 points plus 12 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi topped Stephen F. Austin 65-55 on Wednesday night.

Emmanuel Toney had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11-15, 6-7 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Jashawn Talton added seven rebounds.

Shannon Bogues had 17 points for the Lumberjacks (13-12, 6-7). Kevon Harris added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Lamar at home on Saturday. Stephen F. Austin faces UIW at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

