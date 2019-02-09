Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South scores 25 to lift Texas A&M-CC past UIW 70-61

February 9, 2019 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Kareem South had a career-high 25 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi topped Incarnate Word 70-61 on Saturday night.

Jashawn Talton had 13 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-13, 5-5 Southland Conference). Elijah Schmidt added 10 points and three blocks. Emmanuel Toney had 10 points for the hosts.

Christian Peevy had 22 points for the Cardinals (6-17, 1-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Charles Brown III added 13 points.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday. UIW plays Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.