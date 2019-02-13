Southeast Mo. looks to sweep UTM

Southeast Missouri (8-17, 3-9) vs. UT Martin (8-15, 3-9)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin seeks revenge on Southeast Missouri after dropping the first matchup in Cape Girardeau. The teams last met on Jan. 5, when the Redhawks shot 43.3 percent from the field while limiting UT Martin’s shooters to just 33.3 percent en route to a 74-69 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Skyler Hogan is also a big contributor, putting up 10.6 points per game. The Skyhawks have been led by Quintin Dove, who is averaging 13 points and five rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Skyhawks have given up only 77.1 points per game to OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 83.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

LIKEABLE LEDARRIUS: Brewer has connected on 31.1 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Southeast Missouri is 0-14 when it allows at least 73 points and 8-3 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Southeast Missouri is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Redhawks are 3-17 when opponents score more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin is ranked second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.3 percent. The Skyhawks have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

