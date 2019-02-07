Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern Utah beats Weber State, sweeps season series

February 7, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Harrison Butler scored 19 points and collected 13 rebounds and Southern Utah swept the season series from Weber State with a 65-53 victory on Thursday night.

Dre Marin added three 3-pointers and 15 points and Cameron Oluyitan had 10 points for the Thunderbirds (11-10, 6-6 Big Sky), who beat Weber State (14-9, 8-4) in overtime 90-82 on Jan. 5.

Michal Kozak scored 12 points and Cody John 11 for the Wildcats. Brekkott Chapman grabbed 10 rebounds.

The game was tied at 8-8 but other than that Southern Utah led. The Thunderbirds took a 33-27 halftime lead and led by as many as 11 in the second half before Kozak scored seven straight points in a 9-1 run to get the Wildcats within three at 48-45 with six minutes remaining. The Wildcats were up five with just under a minute left before scoring the final seven points, four by Marin.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Both teams shot under 40 percent but the Thunderbirds had a 46-33 rebounding edge with 13 offensive boards that led to an 11-0 advantage on second-chance points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.