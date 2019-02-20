Southern Utah seeks revenge on EWU

Eastern Washington (10-15, 8-6) vs. Southern Utah (12-12, 7-8)

Centrum Arena, Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington goes for the season sweep over Southern Utah after winning the previous matchup in Cheney. The teams last played on Feb. 2, when the Eagles shot 47.4 percent from the field while holding Southern Utah’s shooters to just 45.6 percent on their way to a three-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Eagles are led by Mason Peatling and Jesse Hunt. Peatling is averaging 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while Hunt is accounting for 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Cameron Oluyitan and Andre Adams, who have combined to score 23.7 points per contest.

CLUTCH CAMERON: Oluyitan has connected on 36.3 percent of the 102 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 73 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Washington is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 10-8 when scoring at least 64.

FLOOR SPACING: Southern Utah’s Brandon Better has attempted 156 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 5 for 35 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Sky teams. The Thunderbirds have averaged 22.2 free throws per game this season.

