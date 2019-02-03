Listen Live Sports

Sow, UCSB beat Hawaii, move into tie for second in Big West

February 3, 2019 3:01 am
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Amadou Sow had a double-double and Max Heidigger scored 20 points, including three 3-pointers, to help UC Santa Barbara beat Hawaii 75-54 on Saturday night.

Sow, a 6-foot-9 freshman, also finished with 20 points — including 12 in the second half — and grabbed a season-high tying 11 rebounds. Armond Davis scored nine of his 13 points in the second half for UCSB (16-5, 5-2 Big West Conference). The Gauchos are tied with Cal State Fullerton for second, 1½ games behind UC Irvine, in the conference standings.

Sow hit a jumper to give UCSB the lead for good and spark a 7-0 spurt that made it 24-18 with 5:53 left in the first half. Zigmars Raimo made back-to-back baskets to pull Hawaii within four early in the second half but the Gauchos scored 16 straight points to cap a 20-3 run that pushed their lead to 21 with nine minutes to go and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Samuta Avea tied his career high with 13 points and Raimo scored 10 for Hawaii (13-8, 4-3). The Rainbow Warriors shot just 38 percent (20 of 53), including 5 of 22 (23 percent) from 3-point range.

