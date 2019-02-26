Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spain’s Munar and Argentina’s Londero advance at Brazil Open

February 26, 2019 10:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sixth-seeded Jaume Munar and No. 7 seed Juan Ignacio Londero advanced at the Brazil Open on Tuesday.

Munar, of Spain, beat Brazilian Pedro Sakamoto 6-3, 6-2. Argentina’s Londero topped Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Munar will face Chile’s Christian Garin in the round of 16 at the clay-court tournament, while Londero will play Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien.

Dellien, a 25-year-old Bolivian, beat Spain’s Pedro Martinez Portero 6-1, 6-2. Dellien reached the quarterfinals of the Rio Open last week.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Also on Tuesday, Spain’s Albert Ramos Vinolas beat Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-3.

Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild eliminated Sweden’s Elias Ymer 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Norway’s Casper Ruud advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over local favorite Thiago Monteiro.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.