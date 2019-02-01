Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 1, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 34 27 3 3 1 58 127 70
Birmingham 33 22 9 2 0 46 120 94
Macon 34 21 10 0 3 45 108 84
Huntsville 32 20 11 1 0 41 109 88
Fayetteville 33 17 12 2 2 38 101 108
Knoxville 33 17 12 3 1 38 105 103
Roanoke 34 17 15 1 1 36 103 105
Pensacola 32 10 19 2 1 23 66 93
Quad City 31 9 20 1 1 20 69 100
Evansville 34 5 27 2 0 12 69 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 4, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Evansville 1

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

