SPHL At A Glance

February 1, 2019 11:01 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 35 28 3 3 1 60 130 71
Birmingham 34 23 9 2 0 48 124 96
Macon 35 21 11 0 3 45 109 87
Huntsville 33 21 11 1 0 43 114 92
Fayetteville 34 18 12 2 2 40 106 111
Knoxville 34 17 13 3 1 38 108 108
Roanoke 34 17 15 1 1 36 103 105
Pensacola 33 10 20 2 1 23 68 97
Quad City 32 9 20 2 1 21 73 105
Evansville 34 5 27 2 0 12 69 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 4, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Evansville 1

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 3

Peoria 3, Macon 1

Huntsville 5, Quad City 4, OT

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

