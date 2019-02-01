SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|35
|28
|3
|3
|1
|60
|130
|71
|Birmingham
|34
|23
|9
|2
|0
|48
|124
|96
|Macon
|35
|21
|11
|0
|3
|45
|109
|87
|Huntsville
|33
|21
|11
|1
|0
|43
|114
|92
|Fayetteville
|34
|18
|12
|2
|2
|40
|106
|111
|Knoxville
|34
|17
|13
|3
|1
|38
|108
|108
|Roanoke
|34
|17
|15
|1
|1
|36
|103
|105
|Pensacola
|33
|10
|20
|2
|1
|23
|68
|97
|Quad City
|32
|9
|20
|2
|1
|21
|73
|105
|Evansville
|34
|5
|27
|2
|0
|12
|69
|132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Peoria 4, Macon 1
Roanoke 4, Evansville 1
Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 3
Peoria 3, Macon 1
Huntsville 5, Quad City 4, OT
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
