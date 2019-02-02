Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

February 2, 2019 10:37 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 36 29 3 3 1 62 133 73
Birmingham 34 23 9 2 0 48 124 96
Macon 36 21 12 0 3 45 111 90
Huntsville 33 21 11 1 0 43 114 92
Fayetteville 35 18 13 2 2 40 108 119
Knoxville 35 18 13 3 1 40 116 110
Roanoke 35 17 15 2 1 37 104 107
Pensacola 33 10 20 2 1 23 68 97
Quad City 32 9 20 2 1 21 73 105
Evansville 35 6 27 2 0 14 71 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Evansville 1

Fayetteville 5, Knoxville 3

Peoria 3, Macon 1

Huntsville 5, Quad City 4, OT

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 8, Fayetteville 2

Evansville 2, Roanoke 1, OT

Peoria 3, Macon 2

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

