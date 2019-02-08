SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 36 29 3 3 1 62 133 73 Birmingham 35 24 9 2 0 50 127 98 Huntsville 34 22 11 1 0 45 119 93 Macon 36 21 12 0 3 45 111 90 Fayetteville 35 18 13 2 2 40 108 119 Knoxville 35 18 13 3 1 40 116 110 Roanoke 35 17 15 2 1 37 104 107 Pensacola 34 10 20 2 2 24 70 100 Quad City 33 9 21 2 1 21 74 110 Evansville 35 6 27 2 0 14 71 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.