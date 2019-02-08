SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|36
|29
|3
|3
|1
|62
|133
|73
|Birmingham
|35
|24
|9
|2
|0
|50
|127
|98
|Huntsville
|34
|22
|11
|1
|0
|45
|119
|93
|Macon
|36
|21
|12
|0
|3
|45
|111
|90
|Fayetteville
|35
|18
|13
|2
|2
|40
|108
|119
|Knoxville
|35
|18
|13
|3
|1
|40
|116
|110
|Roanoke
|35
|17
|15
|2
|1
|37
|104
|107
|Pensacola
|34
|10
|20
|2
|2
|24
|70
|100
|Quad City
|33
|9
|21
|2
|1
|21
|74
|110
|Evansville
|35
|6
|27
|2
|0
|14
|71
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
