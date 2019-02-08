Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
SPHL At A Glance

February 8, 2019 10:04 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 36 29 3 3 1 62 133 73
Birmingham 35 24 9 2 0 50 127 98
Huntsville 34 22 11 1 0 45 119 93
Macon 36 21 12 0 3 45 111 90
Fayetteville 35 18 13 2 2 40 108 119
Knoxville 35 18 13 3 1 40 116 110
Roanoke 35 17 15 2 1 37 104 107
Pensacola 34 10 20 2 2 24 70 100
Quad City 33 9 21 2 1 21 74 110
Evansville 35 6 27 2 0 14 71 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

