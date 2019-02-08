Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SPHL At A Glance

February 8, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 36 29 3 3 1 62 133 73
Birmingham 36 24 10 2 0 50 128 101
Huntsville 34 22 11 1 0 45 119 93
Macon 36 21 12 0 3 45 111 90
Fayetteville 35 18 13 2 2 40 108 119
Knoxville 35 18 13 3 1 40 116 110
Roanoke 36 18 15 2 1 39 107 108
Pensacola 34 10 20 2 2 24 70 100
Quad City 33 9 21 2 1 21 74 110
Evansville 35 6 27 2 0 14 71 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Birmingham 1

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.