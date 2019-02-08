SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 37 30 3 3 1 64 136 75 Birmingham 36 24 10 2 0 50 128 101 Huntsville 35 23 11 1 0 47 123 96 Macon 37 21 12 1 3 46 113 93 Knoxville 36 19 13 3 1 42 119 112 Fayetteville 36 18 14 2 2 40 110 122 Roanoke 36 18 15 2 1 39 107 108 Pensacola 35 11 20 2 2 26 73 102 Quad City 34 9 22 2 1 21 76 113 Evansville 36 6 27 3 0 15 74 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Birmingham 1

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 3, Macon 2, OT

Huntsville 4, Evansville 3, OT

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

