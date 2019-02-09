SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|37
|30
|3
|3
|1
|64
|136
|75
|Birmingham
|37
|25
|10
|2
|0
|52
|131
|103
|Huntsville
|35
|23
|11
|1
|0
|47
|123
|96
|Macon
|37
|21
|12
|1
|3
|46
|113
|93
|Knoxville
|37
|19
|13
|4
|1
|43
|122
|116
|Fayetteville
|37
|19
|14
|2
|2
|42
|114
|125
|Roanoke
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|109
|111
|Pensacola
|35
|11
|20
|2
|2
|26
|73
|102
|Quad City
|34
|9
|22
|2
|1
|21
|76
|113
|Evansville
|36
|6
|27
|3
|0
|15
|74
|137
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Roanoke 3, Birmingham 1
Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2
Pensacola 3, Macon 2, OT
Huntsville 4, Evansville 3, OT
Peoria 3, Quad City 2
Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2
Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3, OT
Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
