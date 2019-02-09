SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 38 30 4 3 1 64 139 79 Birmingham 37 25 10 2 0 52 131 103 Huntsville 36 23 11 2 0 48 127 101 Macon 38 21 13 1 3 46 113 96 Knoxville 37 19 13 4 1 43 122 116 Fayetteville 37 19 14 2 2 42 114 125 Roanoke 37 18 16 2 1 39 109 111 Pensacola 36 12 20 2 2 28 76 102 Quad City 35 10 22 2 1 23 80 116 Evansville 37 7 27 3 0 17 79 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Birmingham 1

Knoxville 3, Fayetteville 2

Pensacola 3, Macon 2, OT

Huntsville 4, Evansville 3, OT

Peoria 3, Quad City 2

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Roanoke 2

Fayetteville 4, Knoxville 3, OT

Evansville 5, Huntsville 4, OT

Pensacola 3, Macon 0

Quad City 4, Peoria 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

